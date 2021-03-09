Staley becomes part of history at SEC Championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunday’s SEC Championship game between South Carolina and Georgia marked a historic moment.
It was the first time the tournament title game featured two Black women as head coaches: South Carolina’s Dawn Staley and Georgia’s Joni Taylor.
“If I told you how many text messages that I got from other Black coaches around the country just congratulating us, you know, saying thank you for giving them hope that one day they can be in this position -- assistant coaches as well,” Staley said.
The Gamecocks’ leader guided her program to their sixth tournament title victory in the last seven years.
It’s success at a level she never envisioned back when she was the one wearing the uniform and scoring buckets.
“I’ve been very fortunate to have a long career in coaching,” Staley said. “Somebody believed in me well beyond my imagination of being a coach. He gave me an opportunity to do something that, again, I did not want to do. But the challenge of it was the thing that won me over.”
Staley was referring to her coaching start at Temple University in 2000. Former Owls Athletics Director Dave O’Brien knew he selected a winner when he tabbed the Philadelphia native to lead their women’s program.
“We were looking for a gem, and we found a bright diamond right in our own backyard,” O’Brien said back when he first announced the Staley hire.
Staley coached the Owls for eight seasons, guiding the program to six NCAA Tournament appearances.
Making the achievement all the more impressive, Staley was still playing in the WNBA at a Hall of Fame level until 2005.
She left Temple in 2008 to take over the Gamecocks and has been in Columbia reaching new heights ever since.
“I had no coaching experience, zero, when I got into coaching,” Staley said. “He believed enough in me to think that I could do a great job with it. Fortunately for me, it rang true.”
She commented on the historic moment at length, saying celebrating this moment does not take away from others’ achievements:
“But there are a lot of assistant coaches out there who have had as long a career as I have assistant coaching, Black, white, all of them. But Black women haven’t got a whole lot of opportunities to be head coaches in Division I basketball.
“I’m fortunate to be a part of the SEC, which half of the coaches were Black women coaches. We look like something that was very different, or very different than the rest of the country.
“So my heart is full to look down on that sideline and see Joni Taylor, someone I know, I love. We’ve been in the business. Her husband was one of our assistant coaches for a long time here and at Temple. I think what you saw gives Black women hope that one day they can represent in this way.
“It’s not by any means shunning any other coaches, any other ethnicities. It’s not doing any of that. It’s just for a very long time coaching rosters have been filled with a lot of Black assistant coaches. Some of them have paid their dues to at least get an opportunity. Not status quo, just real opportunities to learn, grow, better our game, and give the young ladies, most of the young ladies that we coach, a role model, someone that looks like them. It’s nothing against other coaches, men coaches, white coaches, Chinese coaches. It’s nothing against them. It’s everything that has been lacking in our game.”
Staley’s in her 13th season at Carolina.
Under her watch, the Gamecocks have captured five regular-season SEC titles, six conference tournament championships, and a National Championship in 2017.
Staley, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, is also the current head coach of Team USA women’s basketball.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.