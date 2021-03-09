South Carolina’s AJ Lawson named to All-SEC second team

Lawson enters SEC Tournament action this week averaging a team high 16.9 points per game, while also collecting 4.1 rebounds, dishing out 1.3 assists and collecting 1.5 steals per game. His points per game rank fourth in the SEC (overall games), and his steals per outing is tied for 10th in the league. Lawson has made his mark beyond the arc this season, as his 35.6 percent from range is second in the league, and his 163 career 3-pointers ranks eighth in Carolina history. He has 16 games this season with multiple makes from 3-point range, with 13 games with three or more from beyond the arc, and he ranks 26th in the nation this season with 2.90 made 3s per game.