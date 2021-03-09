Some Black parents leery of sending children back to in-person learning

(CNN) - Parents are deciding whether it’s safe to send their children back to the classroom as more schools open for in-person learning.
New data suggests families of color are more likely to keep their children at home.
COVID-19 has already taken so much from Jasmine Gregory, a mom of three boys. She’s not ready to send her kids back to the classroom.
“I’m a mom, and I don’t feel it’s safe,” Gregory said. “And I know what the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) says, but in my heart, my children’s safety is priority.”
Black families, who continue to be hit harder by COVID-19, are now also grappling with the idea of sending their kids back to school for in-person learning.
“Honestly, I don’t think it’s worth it right now. Risking children’s life isn’t worth it, even though they need to be in that setting and learning,” Gregory said.
The CDC said returning to the classroom is safe, and opening schools has become a priority nationwide. But many minority parents aren’t ready to trust systems that haven’t always heard their voices.
In a recent study, the CDC found that 62 percent of white parents strongly or somewhat agreed schools should reopen that fall, compared with 46 percent of Black parents.
“All people are saying are, just throw them back into the building, throw them back in the building. Well, I would love your child to come back, I just don’t want to die coming home to do it,” said Pam Gaddy, a longtime Baltimore teacher and parent.
She said she is still puzzled by all the mixed messages teachers and parents are given about returning to the classroom. She wants the district to be upfront about their strategy before she makes her own decision.
“We should have already had these plans. You wait until the governor threaten(s) his teachers and educators. So let me see the plan as the teacher. Let me see the plan as the parent,” Gaddy said.
For years educators and Black parents say they’ve had to deal with severe underinvestment in school buildings and classrooms in underserved districts, leaving them in bad shape.
COVID-19 further highlighted this inequity.
“We’re being, as the educators, we’re being so devalued. But then as a parent, I feel that you are underestimating me. I do want my child back in school. My children are literally suffering emotionally and socially,” Gaddy said.
Educators are worried that children are going to slip through the cracks.
“Yes, and I think that’s a question that any educational leader, particularly if they are serving and leading in an urban school system, that is exactly what we worry and think about,” Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring said.
Herring, who leads one of the largest districts in the state of Georgia, knows there is an uphill battle to get minority kids back into class.
“The data states that the vast majority of our families who have chosen face-to-face are families that are white Caucasian. Trust, or lack thereof, suffers from the top. Let’s just be honest about that, because that’s the truth,” she said.
In a year full of uncertainty, many minority parents remain skeptical that schools are truly safe.
