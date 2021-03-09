Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornadoes spawned from hurricanes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The last few years have seen more tornadoes from nearby tropical storms and hurricanes than during the peak of the spring severe weather season.
In what was the most active hurricane season on record, the Grand Strand and Pee Dee were spared a direct hit in the 2020 season. However, we did not escape impacts – including from tornadoes spawned by tropical storms and hurricanes.
Isaias in August – two confirmed tornadoes.
Sally and Beta in September, each spawning tornadoes.
Delta in October, responsible for 4 tornadoes in our area.
Previous years have seen a similar trend.
In 2019, Dorian spawned multiple tornadoes across the Grand Strand as it tracked just off shore. In 2018, Florence produced an outbreak of tornadoes in both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. In 2017, while still over Florida, Irma produced several tornado warnings. In 2016, Matthew resulted in several tornadoes along the beaches of South Carolina.
While wind and water are often times given the most attention, our area is highly prone to tornadoes produced by tropical storms and hurricanes.
Predicting these tornadoes can be difficult. Some hurricanes seem to produce no tornadoes, while others develop multiple ones. Studies have shown that more than half of landfalling hurricanes produce at least one tornado. In 2004, Hurricane Frances made landfall in Florida and became one of the most prolific tornado producers ever. 103 tornadoes touched down from Florida to Pennsylvania. 45 of those happened right here in South Carolina.
When storms parallel the coast, the risk of tornadoes is highest near the beaches. This was the case with Isaias last year and Dorian in 2019. Both storms stayed off shore, but their outer rainbands produced rotating storms and several tornadoes. As a storm parallels the coast, it creates a tremendous amount of wind shear as it approaches. Individual storms in the these rainbands begin to rotate as they interact with the extreme shear. In many cases, waterspouts develop over the Atlantic. The circulation around an off shore storm will send the rotating storms on to land and with them – the risk of tornadoes.
Tropical storms and hurricane making landfall in other parts of the US can still bring a tornado threat to our area - especially when those storms strike the Gulf Coast. This was the case several times last year as Sally, Beta and Delta were all storms that originated in the Gulf of Mexico but managed to produce tornadoes in the Carolinas.
While typically much weaker by the time they arrive in South Carolina, these storms from the Gulf still carry a tremendous amount of wind shear with them. While the winds may wind down at the surface, the upper levels of the atmosphere remain very energized and full of shear. Areas to the east of where the storm tracks will have the greatest risk of tornadoes.
Tornadoes associated with tropical storms and hurricanes tend to be weaker than those spawned by spring-time severe storms, but that does not make them less dangerous. In fact, these hurricane-induced tornadoes can be even more dangerous because of how hard they are to track and issue warnings for.
With such extreme shear in a hurricane, these tornadoes tend to form and touch down very fast – in some cases too fast for even the most advanced radars to detect. These tornadoes can sometimes form in the time frame of a minute or less. They are also fast movers, it’s not uncommon for these tornadoes to move as fast as 50 to 60 mph. By the time it’s detected by radar, it may already been on to the next town or neighborhood.
That’s why it’s critical to understand the path approaching storms and to take tornado watches and warnings very seriously.
