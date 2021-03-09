Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornadoes spawned from hurricanes

When storms parallel the coast, the risk of tornadoes is highest near the beaches. This was the case with Isaias last year and Dorian in 2019. Both storms stayed off shore, but their outer rainbands produced rotating storms and several tornadoes. As a storm parallels the coast, it creates a tremendous amount of wind shear as it approaches. Individual storms in the these rainbands begin to rotate as they interact with the extreme shear. In many cases, waterspouts develop over the Atlantic. The circulation around an off shore storm will send the rotating storms on to land and with them – the risk of tornadoes.