Severe Weather Awareness Week: Staying safe during a tornado

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, people’s daily activities continue to change.
Remote learning, working from home and visiting more clinics or hospitals are just some of the things that now seem normal. With all of the world’s changes, one thing remains the same - severe weather season.
As severe weather season approaches, Grand Strand and Pee Dee residents need to be prepared for what could impact the area this year.
Last year was an active year. A quick spin-up tornado hit Loris in between radar scans and left damage in the high school parking lot. A record-breaking hurricane season continued to bring multiple rounds of strong to severe storms to the area. One that is often remembered is the tornadic waterspout that hit around 67th Avenue in Myrtle Beach in September.
Even a couple weeks ago, a storm moved onshore through Horry County and moved into North Carolina. That storm produced an EF-3 tornado, leaving devastating damage and killing three people in Brunswick County.
These are all great examples of why Severe Weather Awareness Week is important. With the statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, March 10, at 9 a.m., it’s important for families to review what they need to do when a tornado warning is issued.
Of course, most everyone knows the basics. In order for individuals to protect themselves and their families, they need to take cover and find somewhere where they have as many walls between themselves and the outside.
This is called the interior-most room of a building and at the lowest level of that structure. Common places would be a hallway in a school, a bathroom at home or the middle room in an office. Find somewhere with no windows if possible. Individuals want to be in the middle of the building for the best protection from the storm or tornado.
The whole idea is to prepare now for what could happen later. Those who are not sure about their severe weather plan should ask.
For those who don’t have a plan, they should create one and make sure all the bases are covered. After all, it could just be the one thing that saves a person’s life or the lives of their loved ones.
