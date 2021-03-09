Publix prioritizing certain professions for COVID vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Grocery giant Publix says they are reprioritizing certain demographics for COVID‑19 vaccination eligibility.
38 South Carolina Publix pharmacies say they have reprioritized all K-12 and child care teachers and personnel pre federal direction.
Publix released a statement saying “At the direction of the federal government, retailers participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program must prioritize the following individuals for vaccine appointments until further notice.”
Listed are teachers, school staff, child care workers who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs. They say this includes teachers, staff and bus drivers licensed child care providers, and center-based and family care providers.
Publix says they will follow this new directive during their next COVID-19 vaccine scheduling opportunity in South Carolina which will be Tuesday.
The grocer says some pharmacy locations included in previous distributions are not included this time; however, they might receive vaccine doses in the future.
Publix says they will only provide remaining appointments to others who are eligible after those in their prioritized group are finished making appointments.
They say the system will open Tuesday at 7 a.m. for appointments Thursday, March 11, through Wednesday, March 17, excluding Saturday and Sunday.
Publix says appointments cannot be made by phone.
