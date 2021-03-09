Prom will be left up to individual Horry County schools, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – With prom season right around the corner, the question is if schools in Horry County will hold the event in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for Horry County Schools, each school in the district will decide on its events with the assistance of its student council.
Bourcier said she has not heard of any final plans at this point. She added that schools will promote events to their individual student bodies via their school website and/or Facebook.
During a Monday work session for the Horry County School Board, Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey said they are encouraging schools who host prom to follow guidelines for large gatherings that were previously mandatory in South Carolina.
Those guidelines include limiting attendance to either 50% of the event space’s posted occupancy, or no more than 250 people; having attendees wear face masks; and have organizers take reasonable steps to maintain proper sanitation, social distancing and hygiene guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The question comes as more Horry County students are returning for five days of face-to-face instruction.
On Tuesday, five middle schools returned to full-time in-person learning.
Later in the week, on March 12, Green Sea Floyds High School will be the first high school in the county to resume five days of face-to-face learning.
