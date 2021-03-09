Police investigating Tuesday morning shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Officers are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning in Florence that injured one.
According to information from the Florence Police Department, the shooting happened around 8:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Roosevelt Street.
When officers arrived, they said they found a victim with a gunshot wound in the area. That person was taken to the hospital by EMS, authorities said.
No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FPD at (843) 665-3191 or email goliver@cityofflorence.com
