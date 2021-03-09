A new book “Living the Dream: The Story of Lloyd W. “Fig” Newton” co-authored by local Murrells Inlet woman.

“It was my top goal when I came in the Air Force,” he said, “and I wasn’t about to give up on it. … Being part of the Thunderbirds was a chance to demonstrate to the American public that you can do incredible things with the proper training. I started with them in 1975. We were just barely out of the Vietnam War and racial tensions were high in the country, but with the Thunderbirds, this little farm boy from a little place in South Carolina had the opportunity to tell the Air Force story and the American story.”