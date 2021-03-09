100+ neighbors voice concerns over proposed Carolina Forest townhome development

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Over 100 people showed up to a community meeting on Monday night to have their voices heard about a proposed townhome project in the Carolina Forest neighborhood.
The meeting lasted for three hours at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center, where the majority of people spoke against the project that would be built off Gardner Lacy Road, near Carolina Forest High School.
The developer wants county leaders to approve rezoning the land and build about 105 townhomes in the area.
Carolina Forest resident Ben Yenicek said he’s not on board with the development being built just 100 feet from his property.
“My problem is this is not me by nature. I don’t like to feel like I’m fighting this. Developers are running a business. I’d like to see Horry County grow. However, this is literally being built 100-feet off my backdoor, measure out 100 feet,” Yenicek explained.
Many people at the meeting cited concerns about traffic getting worse if the project is approved, especially in around the Waterford Plantation neighborhood.
Horry County Councilmember Johnny Vaught was at the meeting and said overall he felt it went well for both the residents and council.
“I’ve been in much worse meeting where people weren’t as well-behaved and talked over each other. I felt people were well-behaved,” Vaught said. “They got their own concerns which they should have, and you saw from the raise of hands, mainly this was Waterford group that was here. And that leads me to believe that traffic problem going through Waterford caused a lot of major concerns that they have.”
The next steps for the project are that it has to go before the Horry County Planning Commission, where members will make a recommendation, either for or against the project.
It must then pass three readings with the Horry County Council before rezoning can be approved.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.