Myrtle Beach Sports Center to be renamed in honor of John Rhodes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Visitors to one Grand Strand sporting facility will soon see a new name on the front door.
Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday approved a motion to rename the Myrtle Beach Sports Center the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
Rhodes, who served as mayor of Myrtle Beach from 2005 until 2017, passed away from COVID-19 in January.
Rhodes had a significant impact on local sports in the Myrtle Beach area.
During his tenure as mayor, Myrtle Beach significantly expanded its sports tourism, recreation and athletic facilities.
Rhodes also served as executive director of the Beach Ball Classic basketball tournament, which just celebrated its 40th anniversary last December.
“There are no words at the moment, just an unfillable void,” tournament officials said in a statement after his death. “Please keep his family in your prayers.”
Several local high schools, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, and the Coastal Carolina athletic department also paid tribute to Rhodes following his passing.
