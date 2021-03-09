Myrtle Beach ministry group shows off new housing for disaster relief volunteers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Disaster relief volunteers who come to help out people in Horry County will have a place to stay.
IMPACT Ministries introduced its new housing facility on 1st Avenue South for disaster relief volunteers.
It will be able to host the thousands of volunteers who respond to the Grand Strand during times of disaster, such as after hurricanes and flooding.
“The problem is that when we have disasters, so many times our volunteers are staying in churches,” explained IMPACT Ministries Executive Director Todd Wood. “And so now we’re able to provide a place for our volunteers to come and stay that’s safe, and they’ve got showers and place that we can prepare meals every week.”
The money for the facility has been raised over the past four years.
Through donations from local businesses, churches and families, IMPACT was able to raise $400,000 and secure financing for the rest of the facility.
Wood said the new facility will provide a place to stay for volunteers year-round, not just during times of emergency.
