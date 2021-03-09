McLeod Health to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Myrtle Beach Mall

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with McLeod Health Seacoast announced Tuesday that a COVID-19 vaccine clinic will open this week at Myrtle Beach Mall.
According to a post on the healthcare provider’s Facebook page, the location will offer weekly first dose appointments for Phases 1A and 1B of South Carolina’s vaccine rollout plan.
This week, the clinic will take place Thursday, March 11, and Friday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The vaccine clinic is located next to Belk department store. Attendees should enter through the main mall access next to Books-A-Million.
Second dose appointments will be made at the time of the first dose, according to McLeod staff.
Myrtle Beach Mall is located at 10177 N. Kings Hwy. in the Myrtle Beach area.
To register for the clinic, click here or call 1-866-365-8110.
