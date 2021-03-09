Lamar Family Pharmacy preparing to administer 400 J&J vaccines

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) - Last week, Lamar Family Pharmacy was one of the Pee Dee family pharmacies to receive an allocation of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Owner Michelle Vargas said they didn’t have the capability to store the Pfizer vaccine and they were waiting to see when they’d be able to receive the Moderna vaccine.
“We did not get much heads up. We got an email last Wednesday and got the vaccine Friday, so it has been very stressful and exciting,” Vargas said.
The pharmacy received 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. On Monday, the staff was busy taking calls from interested patients.
“People have been calling - phones ringing off the hook - trying to get that appointment, so we are asking people to be patient,” Vargas said.
While the pharmacy has the vaccine, Vargas said they’re taking some time to get organized before administering it.
Appointments are available for eligible patients, and Vargas said some people are willing to drive several hours to receive the single dose.
“We’ve had a wait list for quite some time and now we’re contacting those patients to get them appointments, and we’re going to run a drive-through clinic Saturday,” Vargas said. “We want to get our rural areas vaccinated and I even got a phone call from Myrtle Beach, somebody wanting to get the vaccine, so very exciting times.”
Lamar Family Pharmacy plans to vaccinate around 100 people during this weekend’s vaccination drive. Eligible patients can schedule an appointment by calling the pharmacy at (843) 326-5231.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.