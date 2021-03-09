Horry County to receive $13M for Socastee community flood relocation program

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Over $13 million will go toward relocating repeat flood victims in the Socastee community.
Horry County will receive nearly $15.6 million in federal grants for flood mitigation activities, South Carolina State Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, Rep. Heather Ammons Crawford and Horry County Councilman Cam Crawford announced Tuesday.
More than $13 million of the funding is dedicated to the relocation of repeat flood victims through voluntary buyouts of eligible homes located in the floodplain of the Socastee community, a post on Ammons Crawford’s professional Facebook page stated.
Additionally, more than $2.4 million will be allocated for infrastructure projects to reduce future flood risk in the Cowford Swamp area, officials announced.
“This relocation program is a key component to address flooding in the Socastee community and is a practical solution that will provide relief to those living in vulnerable flood areas,” Rep. Crawford said.
The buyout program is voluntary and will pay for the cost of purchasing, demolishing, and stabilizing lots for over 60 flood-prone homes along the Intracoastal Waterway in Socastee.
Horry County will host a virtual seminar on March 23 at 3 p.m. to update affected residents to be followed by several intake meetings in the designated area, according to information from the county.
Those who completed the interest form in 2020 will be contacted by the county to explain the process. Even those who did not fill out the interest form last year are eligible to begin the intake process, assuming they meet the criteria, according to Crawford’s Facebook post.
Homes outside the county’s targeted area can apply directly to the South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office, now a division of the newly formed Office of Resiliency. Click here for more information.
Horry County’s award comes from the first round of Community Development Block Grant Mitigation funds the state received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Development, a press release stated. Horry County will administer the projects once the grant agreement is finalized with the state.
“SCDRO is excited to partner with Horry County to provide much-needed relief from the repetitive flooding issues facing the county,” Benjamin Duncan, director of the SCDRO, said in a statement.
Click here to stay informed on these projects.
