HCS adds four high schools, program schools to full-time, face-to-face learning

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Some high schools and program schools in Horry County will be moving to five days of face-to-face learning next week.
All elementary and middle schools in Horry County Schools are now providing full-time instruction.
Now the district is moving to reopen all high schools for five days of face-to-face learning as plexiglass installations continue across the district.
Starting on Tuesday, March 16, the following high schools and program schools will return to full-time instruction:
- Early College High School
- North Myrtle Beach High School
- Scholars Academy
- Academy for the Arts, Science & Technology (AAST)
This means the return of five-day, face-to-face instruction for the entire North Myrtle Beach school area, and most of the district’s school programs.
The district hopes to complete plexiglass installation for all high schools at the end of March.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.