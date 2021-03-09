Gamecock Baseball moves up in the rankings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina continues its climb up the rankings.
Gamecock baseball sits at No. 12 in the latest D1baseball Top 25. They are 10-0 for the first time since 2016, following a weekend sweep of Mercer.
“I think it shows the guys that if you trust the plan and work hard, this is what we expect,” said head baseball coach Mark Kingston. “You recruit in a way, prepare in a way, practice in a way that gives these guys a chance to win games.”
The Gamecock pitching staff delivered consecutive shutouts against the visiting Bears and allowed one total run the entire weekend.
A key to any excellent team pitching effort requires quality starting pitching and a phenomenal bullpen. One emerging Carolina star out of the pen this season has been newcomer Jack Mahoney. The freshman right-hander shines each time on the hill.
“He has talent, but he’s developing skill and has the makeup,” added Kingston. “That’s the makings of special players. They have the talent, which he does. Runs the fastball up to 95 to 96.”
Mahoney has pitched 7.2 innings in five appearances and struck out 11 batters with a 1.17 ERA.
“He is a competitor,” mentioned Kingston. “A three-sport guy in high school that was a quarterback and a leader. He loves to compete. All those things really mean this is a guy you can give the ball to when it matters.”
“His skill has evolved over the course of the eight or nine months he’s been here. He’s a guy you trust giving the ball to because he competes and he is talented.”
South Carolina plays at the Citadel on Wednesday. After that, the Gamecocks travel to face 19th-ranked Texas for a three-game weekend series, beginning Friday at 7:30 pm.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.