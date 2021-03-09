Forum taking place ahead of runoff election for North Myrtle Beach City Council seat

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A candidates’ forum is being held Tuesday for the two hopefuls taking part in a runoff election later this month for an at-large North Myrtle Beach City Council seat.
Destination North Myrtle Beach will host the forum virtually on Tuesday, March 9, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Both candidates, Trey Skidmore and Ron Nichols, have confirmed their participation, a press release stated.
Everyone is welcome to attend and may register to attend via Zoom or follow Destination North Myrtle Beach on Facebook and watch the livestream or recorded Facebook event, the release stated.
Skidmore and Nichols were the top vote-getters in the March 2 election to fill the city council seat. None of the candidates in that race received 50% of the total votes cast, plus one.
Results from the March 2 election showed Skidmore received 961 votes and Nichols received 514 votes.
The term for the seat will run from March 2021 until November 2021.
