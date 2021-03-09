Five Horry County middle schools return to full-time traditional learning

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - More Horry County middle schoolers are returning to the classroom.
Horry County Schools said the following middle schools will return to five days of face-to-face instruction on Tuesday:
- North Myrtle Beach Middle
- St. James Middle
- Black Water Middle
- Ocean Bay Middle
- Ten Oaks Middle
Three other middle schools, Socastee, Myrtle Beach and Forestbrook, returned to full-time at the end of February.
On March 4, Aynor, Conway, Loris and Whittemore Park Middle began full-time face-to-face instruction.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said everything has run smoothly. As more students head back, she wants to remind drivers to drive carefully.
“Most procedures they’ve been doing for several months, so most of them are the same,” Bourcier said. “Of course with more students in the building, social distancing will be key for us. We will still be doing security checks in the morning for our students. The most thing people will see is additional car traffic. We do have a number of parents who drive their kids to school and pick them up in the afternoon so you will see an increase in traffic.”
Middle school principals from Ten Oaks, Ocean Bay and Black Water partnered together to say they’re excited in a YouTube video. The three principals want people to know they’re working closely together to have a smooth and safe transition.
Ten Oaks Middle School principal Ben Prince said teachers and staff have been in compliance with guidelines for months.
“We know now we’ve had enough time with all of the safety measures in place, we feel confident. We aren’t going to be lax or take their for granted, but I also want our people to take the time to focus on the relationships, social gaps that may be in place with kids that haven’t been with us for five days or some of them not seeing members from class in close to a year now,” Prince said.
In addition to the five middle schools returning Tuesday for full-time learning, Green Sea Floyds Middle and Green Sea Floyds High School will return Friday.
After Friday, Bourcier said all middle schools will be back to in-person learning.
District officials said plexiglass workstations are complete for all middle schools, however they’re still working on the workstations for high schools.
