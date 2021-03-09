FIRST ALERT: Spring-like warmth continues

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Afternoon temperatures will continue to warm through the rest of the week.
Milder weather will continue to flow into the Carolinas over the next few days, but chilly nights will remain.
With clear skies, temperatures tonight will drop into the lower 40s along the Grand Strand and to near 40 across the Pee Dee.
Once again, temperatures will warm very quickly through the day on Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will soar all the way into the lower 70s inland. The seabreeze will cap temperatures along the Grand Strand in the lower to middle 60s.
The mild weather will continue Thursday through Saturday. Along the Grand Strand, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s while the Pee Dee will soar into the middle and upper 70s. Sunny skies and rain-free weather will continue.
A push of cooler weather will blow into the area by Saturday night. The result will be mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures to finish the weekend. Temperatures will drop to around 60 by Sunday. In addition, mostly cloudy skies and stray shower or two will be possible.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.