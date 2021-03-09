FIRST ALERT: Another cool start, warmer afternoon ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Temperatures are in the 30s once again as you step out the door this morning. It’s cold and areas of frost are expected as you step out the door to begin the new day! The good news? We warm up quickly once again as plenty of sunshine continues for today.
Highs will climb into the lower 60s for the beaches today with even warmer weather inland. Winds have started to shift and will be mainly out of the west today. That will allow highs to climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s inland. Once again, if you don’t have plans, make some! It’s a wonderful day ahead.
Temperatures will stay in the 40s tonight along the Grand Strand as the warmer weather continues to work into the area. You will begin to notice the warmer weather especially throughout the days. Winds will be out of the southwest, providing for the 70s for the rest of the week inland. Along the beaches, we will see highs in the mid-upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday. We will hit the 70s on Friday here on the beaches.
You’ve probably already noticed it but we’re rain-free through the work week. High pressure parked off the coast will keep the forecast dry through Saturday. The end of the weekend will offer up a cold front with a little bit more cloud cover and cooler temperatures. Highs will drop from the 70s on Saturday to the low-mid 60s on Sunday with just an isolated 20% chance of rain. At this rate, most of us should remain dry through the weekend.
