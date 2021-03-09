Dillon County coroner identifies man found dead inside car in Fork community

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County coroner released the name of a man found dead inside a car.
Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as 31-year-old Christopher Jones from Columbia. His body was sent to be autopsied on Sunday morning.
Jones’ body was found early Sunday morning inside a vehicle on Alton Court in the Fork community, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.
The death is being treated as a homicide, but it’s not clear how he died.
The sheriff’s office and State Law Enforcement Division are investigating the homicide.
No word on if anyone has been arrested in the case.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.