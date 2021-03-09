DHEC: S.C. registers over 400 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths announced

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 425 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 451,026 and deaths to 7,751, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 17 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. In Florence County, three new virus cases were reported and no additional deaths.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 12,678 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 4.70%.
Of the state’s 11,238 inpatient hospital beds, 8,208 are in use for a 73.04% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 604 are COVID-19 patients, of which 157 are in ICU and 71 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.