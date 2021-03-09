Deputies discover meth, marijuana following chase in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A traffic stop in Florence County led to a chase and then the discovery of meth and marijuana inside a man’s car, according to investigators.
Authorities said Florence County deputies stopped a car on Tuesday near Effingham for a moving violation.
When the deputy approached the vehicle, there was an odor of marijuana, authorities said.
The deputy was preparing to conduct a probable cause search when the driver drove off and led deputies on a chase which ended in a crash on Poor Farm Road in Effingham, according to investigators.
No one was hurt during the chase and crash.
After the chase, deputies said they searched the vehicle and found a quantity of meth and marijuana. They also said the suspect threw a handgun from the vehicle during the chase.
Deputies arrested Jaizon Paige at the scene. He faces several charges including trafficking methamphetamine, failure to stop for a blue light and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.