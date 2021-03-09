Crews set to begin work on new Myrtle Beach stormwater project

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Work on a new stormwater project in Myrtle Beach is set to begin soon.
According to the city, crews will remove four additional drainage pipes from the sand between 25th Avenue South and 27th Avenue South.
Officials said 1,110 feet of header pipe parallel to the dunes will be installed. The new pipe will be connected to the deepwater ocean outfall at 25th Avenue South and pick up drainage for those two blocks, according to the city.
“As a result, four pipes will be removed from the beach when the work is complete. Look for mobilization to occur next week, followed by construction on March 15. The $156,000 project should be completed by April 30,” the city said Tuesday on Facebook.
