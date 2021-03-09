Construction underway on six buildings on 9th Ave. N in Arts and Innovation District

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Construction crews are working to bring six buildings in downtown Myrtle Beach back to life.
Crews with Mashburn Construction are revitalizing the buildings on 9th Avenue North between Broadway Street and Kings Highway, known as the Arts and Innovation District.
Grand Strand Brewing Company recently opened in the same area.
Director of business development with Mashburn Construction, Josh Kay, said once the buildings are finished and new businesses move in, it should bring more people to the Arts and Innovation District.
“We anticipate this bringing more locals and more tourists into the area – an area that really was really forgotten about,” Kay said. “And so we’re excited about that.”
The buildings are essentially being gutted.
Crews are putting new roofs, HVAC systems and steel.
The building at 509 9th Avenue North will be the HTC Aspire Hub. It’s the city’s collaboration with HTC.
The five other buildings will be up for grabs for potential tenants.
Kay expects construction on all six buildings to finish by September or October.
