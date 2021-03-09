CMC to vaccinate 500 HCS teachers, school staff during two events this week

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Hundreds of teachers and school staff in Horry County Schools will receive their COVID-19 vaccinations this week.
Lisa Bourcier, the spokesperson for Horry County Schools, said the first 500 district employees will be vaccinated at events on Friday and Saturday.
Conway Medical Center, which is the vaccine provider for the district, will reach out to employees to schedule their appointments. The scheduling is being done in alphabetical order.
“Conway Medical Center is excited to offer Horry County Schools employees their COVID-19 vaccinations the first weekend they are eligible to receive them under DHEC’s Phase 1B guidelines,” CMC stated.
The teacher and school staff vaccinations will take place at CMC at the hospital’s Administrative Services building.
“We anticipate a total of about 4,000 HCS employees will request the vaccine, and we will provide them to the employees this weekend as well as at additional events in the near future,” CMC said in a statement to WMBF News.
The upcoming events will be scheduled according to the vaccine supply that CMC receives. The hospital said it only receives one tray of first-dose vaccines, and each tray is only about 1,100 doses.
CMC is also holding vaccination events for Coastal Carolina University employees and Horry-Georgetown Technical College employees next week, but the hospital is still working on the details.
Hospital leaders have told WMBF News that the Horry County Schools vaccinations won’t impact anyone in Phase 1a that already has appointments.
