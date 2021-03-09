CCU’s Manley named SoCon Women’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Coastal Carolina freshman midfielder Monica Manley was named the Southern Conference Women’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.
Manley and the Chanticleers went 2-0 last week with a conference road win over Wofford on March 5 and a home win over Davidson on March 7, the program’s first-ever win over the Wildcats.
The freshman totaled nine points on six goals and two assists in the two Chants’ wins, while also winning 11 draw controls. She posted a 1.000 shots on goal percentage and also registered an.857 shot percentage, notching six goals on just seven shots.
The weekly conference award is the first for Manley but marks the fifth this season for the Chanticleers (three offensive and two defensive).
The Chants are off to a 5-0 start to the 2021 season, the best start in program history. CCU will put its undefeated record on the line versus nationally-ranked Elon (2-0) at home on Saturday, March 13, at 1 p.m. ET.
