CCU Women’s Golf sets program records at River Landing Classic

While the team had several honors, freshman Nicole Abelar, playing in just her fourth CCU event, set a program record with an 11-under 205 over the three-day event. After setting a school-record seven-under 65 in the opening round, she followed that with a one-over 73 in round two, that was suspended late yesterday and had to be finish early this morning. She wrapped up the tournament with an outstanding five-under 67 in today’s round that featured six birdies and only one bogey.