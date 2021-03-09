Arrest made in deadly shooting at Carolina Forest apartment complex

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting that happened at a Carolina Forest apartment complex in December.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, 25-year-old Broderick Margquise Carpenter, of Surfside Beach, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was taken into custody Tuesday morning.
The charges stem from the Dec. 5, 2020 shooting at Canterbury Apartments in Carolina Forest.
When officers arrived, they found one person injured. The victim was taken to the hospital and later died.
The victim was later identified as 26-year-old Eliajah La’Mont Samuel, of Conway.
Arrest warrants state Carpenter “did seek out the victim and lie in wait for several hours prior to his death,” and made previous threats to Samuel’s life.
