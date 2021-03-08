UNC Health Southeastern releases list of COVID-19 vaccination opportunities

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – UNC Health Southeastern announced multiple opportunities for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine this week in Robeson County.
The hospital announced those 65 and older, essential workers, healthcare professionals and emergency personnel can schedule their first dose vaccinations in advance or can walk-in as long as daily allocation supplies last at the location.
SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT | Click here for COVID-19 vaccine appointments with UNC Health Southeastern
Below is a list of dates, times and locations for vaccination clinics being put on by UNC Health Southeastern:
Monday, March 8
8 am to 5 pm: Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at The Oaks, 725 Oakridge Boulevard, Suite A1, Lumberton
Tuesday, March 9
8 am to 5 pm: Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at The Oaks, 725 Oakridge Boulevard, Suite A1, Lumberton 8 am to 5 pm: Robeson County Fairgrounds, 3750 Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive, Lumberton
Wednesday, March 10
Noon to 7 pm: A.D. Lewis Auditorium, Robeson Community College, 5160 Fayetteville Road, Lumberton
Thursday, March 11
8 am to 5 pm: Faith Tabernacle Christian Center, 3744 NC-20, St. Pauls
8 am to 5 pm: Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Pembroke, 812 Candy Park Road, Suite 5103, Pembroke
Friday, March 12
8 am to 5 pm: Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 2901 North Elm Street, Lumberton
8 am to 5 pm: Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at The Oaks, 725 Oakridge Boulevard, Suite A1, Lumberton
Saturday, March 13
8 am to 5 pm: Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 2901 North Elm Street, Lumberton
8 am to 5 pm: Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at The Oaks, 725 Oakridge Boulevard, Suite A1, Lumberton
If an appointment needs to be canceled or changed due to scheduling issues or other factors, those who register as a guest on Southeastern’s website should email vaccine@srmc.org to request appointment adjustments.
If you plan to get a vaccine at one of these events, you must be eligible under North Carolina’s vaccine distribution plan.
Click here to learn if you’re eligible in North Carolina.
