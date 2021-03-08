Three Francis Marion University baseball players arrested, charged with hazing

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three members of Francis Marion University’s baseball team have been charged with hazing following an investigation, authorities said.
According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Jon Mitchell Carter, of Hamer; 21-year-old David Tyler Mangum, of Durham, N.C.; and 21-year-old Noah Hunter Jones, of Greenville, N.C. were all arrested March 6 and charged with hazing.
Investigators said that FMU officials requested that an investigation be opened into the possible hazing of players on the university’s baseball team.
According to the FCSO, on or about Feb. 5, at a location off campus, the three suspects are accused to have “intentionally engaged in activity” where underclass members of the team were struck for the purpose of initiation.
Authorities said one of the underclassmen needed medical treatment.
The three suspects were released from the Florence County Detention Center on March 6 on 1,000 personal recognizance bonds.
