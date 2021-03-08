Southwest Airlines announces service to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular American airline known for their ‘Bags Fly Free’ policy has announced service to Myrtle Beach.
Southwest Airlines said Monday service to the Myrtle Beach International Airport will begin in the second quarter of 2021.
“We’re looking to start Myrtle Beach service in time for summer vacations and we expect our arrival to appeal to travelers who currently drive to this very popular coastal area in the Southeast. ‘Golf bags fly free’ should be very popular for Myrtle Beach service!” Southwest Airlines said in a press release.
Southwest Airlines also announced Monday service to Eugene, Oregon and Bellingham, Washington.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.