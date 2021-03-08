Some Horry County high school students to return to classroom this week

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County middle schoolers are back in the classroom, and now some high schoolers will be doing the same starting this week.
A district spokesperson said brick-and-mortar students at both Green Sea Floyds middle school and high school will return to normal instruction beginning Friday, March 12.
Green Sea Floyds High School will be the first high school in the county to resume five days of face-to-face learning.
District officials said they are is still planning to complete plexiglass installation for all high schools by mid-March.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.