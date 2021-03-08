S.C. attorney general: Hundreds of charges levied against 100 in drug conspiracy case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Hundreds of charges have been levied against dozens of defendants in South Carolina’s largest indictment for a single drug conspiracy investigation, the state attorney general announced.
During a Monday news conference, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that the indictments in the drug trafficking case known as “Prison Empire” collectively contain 486 charges alleged within 297 counts against 100 defendants.
To date, the investigation has seized approximately 20 kilograms of methamphetamine, five kilos of heroin and 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, as well as 82 firearms, a press release stated. The investigation has revealed that this ongoing drug trafficking conspiracy has accounted for over 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine trafficked throughout the state, Wilson said.
The investigation alleges much of the drug trafficking was run and facilitated by current and former inmates though the use of contraband cell phones in S.C. prisons, investigators said. The drugs were trafficked throughout the state, but mostly in the Upstate, according to the attorney general’s office.
Most of the drugs allegedly being trafficked in the case were methamphetamine and heroin, but there are also fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, and other charges, a press release stated. Additionally, there are a number of firearms and weapons charges associated with the alleged drug trafficking, as well as burglary, kidnapping, and related charges from an incident allegedly ordered from prison because of nonpayment of a drug debt, investigators said.
The investigation revealed alleged gang involvement among the conspirators as well as Mexican sources of supply for the drugs, according to the attorney general. At least two defendants who are currently S.C. Department of Corrections inmates were allegedly found in possession of cell phones and methamphetamine when they were rounded up this week for their bond hearings in this case.
One of those charged was a paralegal at a law firm, and this defendant allegedly used hollowed out documents in legal mail to smuggle methamphetamine into the prison system, according to investigators.
“This is one more tragic example of the damage illegal cell phones do in the hands of inmates,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said. “The public would be safer if we were able to block cell phone signals. It is past time for Congress to act and allow states to jam cell phone signals inside prisons. We need a hearing on this important public safety issue.”
A complete list of defendants and their charges can be found below:
