Phase 1B of South Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout begins Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Millions of South Carolinians are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as the state enters Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout on Monday.
Phase 1B includes people 55 years or older, anyone 16 and older with increased severe risks for COVID-19, including cancer, obesity or diabetes, as well as school staff and grocery store workers.
Piggly Wiggly store operator Michael Byrd in Surfside Beach said they’re working with people all day. He said while they’re doing all they can to protect employees, the vaccine is one more step to keep them safe.
Store employee Ed Nugent said he’s happy with the safety measures.
“We try to get all the protection we can. We have sanitizers, gloves, masks, so we are taking our own precautions. But I’m also looking forward to getting vaccinated to give myself extra precautions.”
Eligible South Carolinians can find and book appointments using this link or by calling 1-866-365-8110 for vaccine help.
