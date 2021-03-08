Pence to give speech in SC, his 1st since leaving office

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to travel to South Carolina for his first public comments since leaving office.
The Associated Press reported Pence will speak next month to a conservative Christian nonprofit in the state that plays a crucial role in the presidential nominating process.
Pence will speak at a dinner hosted by the Palmetto Family Council. The group lobbies for what it considers to be “biblical values,” such as heterosexual marriage and recently helped push through a ban on most abortions in South Carolina.
That law, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, is now being challenged in court. Last week, a judge extended a temporary restraining order designed to block the state from enforcing the law.
The same judge is set to hear arguments over whether the court should impose an injunction to block the law until it goes through the court system. That hearing is set for Monday afternoon.
Pence last visited South Carolina in December when he took part in a roundtable on the COVID-19 vaccine.
