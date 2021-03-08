One dead after motorcycle crash on S.C. 707

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A motorcyclist is dead following a crash Sunday evening on S.C. 707, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with SCHP said a Harley-Davidson was traveling southbound around 5:30 p.m. when the driver lost control, spilling the bike onto the roadway.
Lee added the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was killed in the crash.
The name of the victim is expected to be released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
