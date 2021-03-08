Mullins Police Department narrow down names for newest K-9 officer, asks for community’s help

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – The Mullins Police Department is getting closer to naming its newest officer.
The police department introduced its newest K-9 officer last week and asked the community to help name him.
There were a lot of name suggestions, but the department narrowed the list down to four names: Mully, Major, Scout and Cooper.
You can cast your vote by filling out a survey or write in your response on the department’s Facebook page.
The four-legged officer was donated to the department by HB Kennels.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.