Mullins Police Department narrow down names for newest K-9 officer, asks for community’s help
By WMBF News Staff | March 8, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST - Updated March 8 at 5:00 PM

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – The Mullins Police Department is getting closer to naming its newest officer.

The police department introduced its newest K-9 officer last week and asked the community to help name him.

There were a lot of name suggestions, but the department narrowed the list down to four names: Mully, Major, Scout and Cooper.

You can cast your vote by filling out a survey or write in your response on the department’s Facebook page.

The four-legged officer was donated to the department by HB Kennels.

