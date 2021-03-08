Missing Horry Co. woman last seen in Queens Harbor area found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 49-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found safe, authorities said.
Members of the Horry County Police Department previously said Jennifer Ann Phillips was last seen around 2 p.m. on March 2 in the Queens Harbor area of Myrtle Beach.
A March 8 update from the HCPD stated Phillips had been found safe.
No other information was immediately available as to the circumstances surrounding how she was found.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.