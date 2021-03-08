Man accused in Myrtle Beach double homicide extradited to S.C.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The fourth suspect accused in a Myrtle Beach double homicide has been extradited to Horry County following his arrest last month in Texas.
Online records show Tyrese Dashawn Lighty was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 1:45 p.m. Sunday.
Lighty, 22, was taken into custody on Feb. 2 after he was located by members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Live Oak, Tex., authorities said.
He was arrested on eight outstanding warrants, including murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.
Lighty’s charges stem from a shooting that happened at Allen’s Food Basket last October. Two people, later identified as Darius Hemingway and Antonio Woods, were killed.
Police previously announced the arrests of three other suspects: Samuel Frye, Lonnell Duckett and Mardave Hunter.
