Gov. McMaster pens letter urging election integrity legislation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster wrote a letter to every member of the South Carolina General Assembly urging them to “protect the integrity of South Carolina’s elections.”
McMaster says he is supporting legislation sponsored by Speaker of the S.C. House of Representatives Jay Lucas.
The governor’s office says this legislation would give the State Election Commission the authority to standardize election practices in all 46 of South Carolina’s counties and add four members to the State Election Commission.
Those four members would be appointed by the General Assembly, McMaster says.
“The right to vote is the single most important right afforded by the United States Constitution. As governor, I am committed to ensuring that all eligible South Carolinians can freely exercise that right with confidence in the fairness and integrity of the electoral process,” Governor McMaster wrote. “This critical legislation will enhance accountability at the State Election Commission and safeguard the voting process against the threat of fraud, which – if left unchecked – could do permanent damage to our republican form of government.”
A full copy of the letter can be found below:
