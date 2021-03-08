Florence One Schools to move to full-time face-to-face learning in April

Florence One Schools to move to full-time face-to-face learning in April
(Source: WOIO)
By WMBF News Staff | March 8, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST - Updated March 8 at 4:22 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Another school district has announced that students will be back in the classroom five days a week.

Florence One School District announced on Monday that it will be moving to full-time face-to-face learning on Monday, April 12.

Students who are currently in the A/B Day instructional model will automatically be moved to five days of in-person learning. Students who are currently virtual will remain virtual.

But parents who would like to change the method of their students’ instruction should complete a survey that was opened at 4 p.m. Monday, and they have until noon on Monday, March 15 to complete it.

RELATED LINK | Florence One Schools Parent Survey

Parents should only complete the survey if they want to change the format of their student’s instruction from in-person to virtual or virtual to in-person.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.