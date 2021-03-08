Florence One Schools to move to full-time face-to-face learning in April

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Another school district has announced that students will be back in the classroom five days a week.
Florence One School District announced on Monday that it will be moving to full-time face-to-face learning on Monday, April 12.
Students who are currently in the A/B Day instructional model will automatically be moved to five days of in-person learning. Students who are currently virtual will remain virtual.
But parents who would like to change the method of their students’ instruction should complete a survey that was opened at 4 p.m. Monday, and they have until noon on Monday, March 15 to complete it.
Parents should only complete the survey if they want to change the format of their student’s instruction from in-person to virtual or virtual to in-person.
