FIRST ALERT: Week-long warming trend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Milder weather will result in a warming trend through the end of the week.
The weekend’s chilly temperatures will give way to milder weather as temperatures warm each day this week.
Tonight will be clear and cool with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s at the beach and middle 30s across the Pee Dee. A little patchy frost will be possible well inland.
Despite a chilly start to the day, temperatures will warm quickly through the afternoon under abundant sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the lower 60s on the beaches and reach the upper 60s inland.
The warming trend will continue through the rest of the week as temperatures warm a few degrees each day. After climbing to near 70 on Wednesday, temperatures will reach the lower and middle 70s through the end of the week. However, the immediate beaches will be a bit cooler each afternoon as a daily sea breeze develops.
In addition to the mild weather, high pressure parked off the coast will keep the forecast dry and rain free through Saturday.
The end of the weekend will offer up the next risk of rain, but chances are only 20% as a weak cold front settles into the area.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.