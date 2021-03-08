FIRST ALERT: Sunshine & cooler start to the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After a chilly morning, temperatures are slowly starting to warm up. The light jacket will be needed through the morning hours before we hit the 50s by the middle of the day.
High pressure continues to bring in northerly winds for now, but that will begin to change as we head into the middle and end of the week. Highs today will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s before we warm up later in the week.
Winds will shift out of the west and allow temperatures to warm up into the low-mid 60s by Tuesday before winds completely shift out of the south/southwest by the end of the week. Highs will quickly turn into the upper 60s to lower 70s for the end of the work week.
The best part? We remain rain-free through the work week with highs climbing into the 70s for Friday and Saturday! Our next rain chance will arrive with scattered showers on Sunday. For now, enjoy this awesome forecast!
