Family surprises 96-year-old WWII veteran on his birthday

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews
Fred Thomas waved his right hand, keeping time as his family serenaded him with “Happy Birthday.”
His arm hovered over his Fender amplifier, the one that used to carry the wailing of his steel guitar while his wife, Wyness, accompanied him on the piano in their living room. That’s the same room where friends and relatives gathered Friday afternoon to celebrate the World War II veteran on his 96th birthday. It was a gentle surprise — he’s 96 after all — but Thomas beamed from his recliner.
“Just as happy as could be,” he said.
Thomas’s family has wondered how many WWII Navy vets are left in Horry County. He is certainly an institution in his small part of the world, the single-story brick house just off S.C. 90 outside of Conway.
He lives on the same land where his parents raised 10 children (he was the second). His road, appropriately named Thomas Road, remains home to many relatives. Thomas can remember when his family cured tobacco in a barn out there, when S.C. 90 was a dirt path leading into Conway, when there was no Main Street bridge — it was built in 1937, the year he turned 12 — and when getting to the city meant navigating the swamps near the sawmill.
“It was very little conveniences back in those days,” he said.
Thomas was drafted into the Navy at 18 and spent nearly three years in the service. A cook, he was stationed in Hawaii where he fell in love with the local music and was inspired to learn the steel guitar. He served on the U.S.S. Riddle.
He spent time at Pearl Harbor, though it was long after the initial bombing.
The Navy took him all the way to the South China Sea, but he returned to South Carolina after the war.
Click here for the full story.
Copyright 2021 Waccamaw Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.