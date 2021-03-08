Family surprises 96-year-old WWII veteran on his birthday

He lives on the same land where his parents raised 10 children (he was the second). His road, appropriately named Thomas Road, remains home to many relatives. Thomas can remember when his family cured tobacco in a barn out there, when S.C. 90 was a dirt path leading into Conway, when there was no Main Street bridge — it was built in 1937, the year he turned 12 — and when getting to the city meant navigating the swamps near the sawmill.