DHEC: S.C. registers over 500 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths announced

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 562 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 450,578 and deaths to 7,748, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 56 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. In Florence County, 21 new virus cases were reported and no additional deaths.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 20,552 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 3.70%.
Of the state’s 11,254 inpatient hospital beds, 8,112 are in use for a 72.08% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 608 are COVID-19 patients, of which 140 are in ICU and 72 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.