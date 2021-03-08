Controlled burns begin along International Drive in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Members of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources began a series of controlled burns along International Drive on Monday.
Officials said the burns will continue through Friday, March 12.
During those times, International Drive will be temporarily closed between S.C. 90 and Ocean Bay Elementary School.
The burns help prevent uncontrolled forest fires by burning flammable debris on the forest floor.
Officials said the schedule for the controlled burns is subject to change and is based upon the most current weather forecast.
Alternate routes include U.S. 501 and S.C. 22.
