City warns drivers of road closures for ‘FunPlex’ construction in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Construction on the new FunPlex in Myrtle Beach will cause some road closures over the next few weeks.
The city of Myrtle Beach said a section of Withers Drive between 14th and 15th Avenues North will be closed during the day for the next three weeks due to construction on the new amusement park. Withers Drive will reopen to traffic at night.
Once that closure is lifted, a portion of 15th Avenue North will be closed for six days.
Detours to Ocean Boulevard or Chester Street will be posted in the area.
Back in June, Myrtle Beach city leaders approved plans for the project. The park features seven family thrill rides, a walk-up bar, and a restaurant.
The company said the rides will all be themed to match the Grand Strand’s beach vibe.
Construction on the FunPlex is expected to wrap up in the spring.
