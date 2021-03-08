CCU Baseball drops extra-inning contest to UConn, 5-4

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers were held without a hit from the eighth-inning on in a 5-4 12-inning loss to the UConn Huskies on Sunday afternoon on day three of the Baseball at the Beach event.
The loss snaps a six-game winning streak for the Chants and puts CCU at 7-3 on the year.
Sunday’s 12-inning affair was the second extra-inning contest of the season for the Chants who defeated then-No. 16 Wake Forest 4-1 in 12-innings back on Feb. 23.
The Coastal hitters struck out 22 times on the night and did not hit a home run for only the second game this season.
Redshirt junior Parker Chavers (3-for-5, 3B, 2B, HBP, 2 RBIs, run, SB) had the lone two extra-base hits on the night for the Chants and was a home run shy of the cycle for the second time in as many weeks.
Sophomore shortstop Eric Brown (2-for-6, 2 runs, SB) added two base hits, while starters BT Riopelle (1-for-3, BB), Tyler Johnson (1-for-3, 2 BB), and Dale Thomas (1-for-5) each had a base hit in the loss.
CCU’s pitching staff struck out 13 batters, walked just three hitters, and stranded 11 UConn runners on the base paths. However, the Huskies scored five runs on 12 hits, including three solo home runs, to earn the win.
Freshman Luke Barrow (0-1) was saddled with the loss, as he allowed one run on two hits and four strikeouts over the final 2.1 innings of play.
Fellow first-year Chant Keaton Hopwood made his first career start on the mound and allowed three runs on five hits, one walk, and two strikeouts over the first 3.2 innings of the contest, while out of the bullpen lefty Reid VanScoter threw 3.0-scoreless innings and righty Shaddon Peavyhouse allowed one run on two hits, one walk, and five strikeouts over 3.0 innings.
For the Huskies offensively, nine different players recorded at least one hit on the night led by catcher Pat Winkel (2-for-6, 2 HR, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) and his two solo home runs. Outfielder Erik Stock (3-for-6, RBI, run) had a team-high three hits and scored what would prove the game-winning run in the 12th inning.
The win went to Caleb Wurster (2-0) out of the bullpen, as the lefty shut down the Coastal offense, as he did not allow a hit and struck out 10 batters over the final 4.2 innings.
UConn used the long ball to run out to a 3-0 lead to start the contest, as the Huskies hit a solo home run in each of the first three innings with Winkel recording one in both the second and the third frames.
Despite the Chants’ offense stranding one runner in the first, three in the second, and another runner in the fourth, the defense was making great plays in the field to keep the score close. Chavers made a sliding catch in center field in the top of the first, while Makenzie Pate made a diving catch on a line drive in right field in the third which was immediately followed by a great stop at shortstop by Brown on a hard-hit ball that made him drop to his knees to make the play.
The bats broke through in the bottom of the fifth, as Pate was hit by a pitch and abruptly stole second to lead off the inning. Two batters later, Brown hit a bloop single that fell in front of the UConn right fielder to put two runners on with one out.
Chavers then roped a 0-1 pitch to left-center field to score both Pate and Brown with a two-run triple. Alex Gattinelli followed with a ground ball to the shortstop to plate Chavers and tie the game up at 3-3 heading into the sixth inning.
The Chants stranded two in the sixth before plating the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh inning on back-to-back singles and stolen bases by Brown and Chavers, an intentional walk to Riopelle, and a wild pitch with the bases loaded to allow Brown to slide in safely at home and put the Chants up 4-3.
After pitching around a walk and an infield hit in the top of the eighth, the Chants couldn’t get out of the ninth inning unscathed, as a lead-off infield single came around to score on a sacrifice fly to tie the game back up at 4-4.
Coastal put the winning run on base in the bottom half of the ninth and moved him up to second on a sacrifice bunt where he was stranded on back-to-back punch-outs by UConn’s Wurster.
The duo of Peavyhouse and Barrow kept the Huskies off the scoreboard over the next two innings, allowing just one base runner on a hit-by-pitch, before the Huskies scored what would prove to be the game-winning run in the top of the 12th on two singles and a fielder’s choice.
Both teams stranded 11 runners on base on the night.
Coastal (7-3) and UConn (4-5) will play again tomorrow at noon ET.
